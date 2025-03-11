Chartered plane flies ex-Philippine President Duterte to Netherlands

A chartered plane flew former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in The Netherlands on Tuesday night, barely 12 hours after he was detained.

A social media post by one of his lawyers, Martin Delgra, showed a picture of a small plane that would take Duterte, 79, to The Hague. Salvador Medialdea, a close ally of Duterte, was among those who boarded the plane accompanying Duterte.

Duterte was detained on Tuesday morning due to an arrest warrant issued by the ICC over his "war on drugs" campaign, a move that Duterte has questioned.

The Presidential Communications Office has not issued a statement on Duterte's departure.