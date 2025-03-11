﻿
News / World

Chartered plane flies ex-Philippine President Duterte to Netherlands

Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
A chartered plane flew former Philippine President Duterte to the International Criminal Court in The Hague in The Netherlands on Tuesday night,12 hours after he was detained.
Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
Chartered plane flies ex-Philippine President Duterte to Netherlands
Reuters

A chartered plane with former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte onboard stands outside the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, Metro Manila, on March 11.

A chartered plane flew former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in The Netherlands on Tuesday night, barely 12 hours after he was detained.

A social media post by one of his lawyers, Martin Delgra, showed a picture of a small plane that would take Duterte, 79, to The Hague. Salvador Medialdea, a close ally of Duterte, was among those who boarded the plane accompanying Duterte.

Duterte was detained on Tuesday morning due to an arrest warrant issued by the ICC over his "war on drugs" campaign, a move that Duterte has questioned.

The Presidential Communications Office has not issued a statement on Duterte's departure.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     