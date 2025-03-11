US, Ukraine start talks in Saudi Arabia
A high-stakes meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations started in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
The talks in the Saudi port city of Jeddah came about two weeks after a US-Ukraine minerals deal was called off. US military assistance to Ukraine was also suspended after US President Donald Trump and then visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were embroiled in a rare shouting match at the White House.
