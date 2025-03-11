Canada's Ontario hits US with 25% electricity tax

Canada's Ontario government on Monday officially applied a 25 percent surcharge on all electricity exports to three US states.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he will not hesitate to increase the charge or even shut off energy exports entirely should the trade war persist.

The additional tax will affect 1.5 million homes and businesses in Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

According to local media, the measure is likely to bring in up to 400,000 Canadian dollars (US$277,238) in revenue a day and add about 100 Canadian dollars a month to some utility bills being paid by Americans in the three states.

"(US) President Trump's tariffs are a disaster for the US economy. They're making life more expensive for American families and businesses," Ford said in a statement.

Until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario won't back down and will use every tool in the toolkit and do whatever it takes to protect Ontario, said Ford.