Russia downs 337 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia's air defense systems shot down 337 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday on its Telegram channel.
Reuters
Those drones included 91 shot down over the Moscow region, 126 over Kursk, 38 over Bryansk, and 25 over Belgorod, the ministry said.
According to the TASS news agency, it was the largest drone attack Ukraine has launched against Russia in 2025.
