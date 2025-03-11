News / World

Russia downs 337 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia's air defense systems shot down 337 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday on its Telegram channel.
Debris lies on the ground next to a multi-storey residential building damaged in a recent Ukrainian drone attack, according to local authorities, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Vidnoye, Moscow Region, Russia March 11, 2025.

Those drones included 91 shot down over the Moscow region, 126 over Kursk, 38 over Bryansk, and 25 over Belgorod, the ministry said.

According to the TASS news agency, it was the largest drone attack Ukraine has launched against Russia in 2025.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
