Trump says to 'buy a brand new Tesla' to support Musk

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2025-03-11
US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he would buy "a brand new Tesla" to show "confidence and support for Elon Musk."
In a post on Truth Social early Tuesday, Trump said that Musk, in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, is "doing a FANTASTIC JOB" to help the nation, while "the Radical Left Lunatics" are trying to boycott Tesla to attack him.

"I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk," he wrote.

Musk reposted Trump's words on X, saying, "Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump!"

Trump's comment comes amid a growing trend of boycotts and vandalism against Tesla across the United States. In one case, a woman in the state of Colorado was arrested earlier this month for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Tesla Cybertruck parked at a dealership, according to local police.

Tesla's stock price plunged 15.43 percent on Monday, along with some other major companies, as the Nasdaq recorded its worst day since 2022.

Source: Xinhua
