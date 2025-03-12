Canada announces additional tariffs on US$20.7 billion of US goods

Canada on Wednesday announced additional tariffs on CAN$29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) of US goods, retaliating against American levies on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc said the Canadian tariffs that come into force Thursday will hit products that include computers and sports equipment, and were in response to President Donald Trump's 25 percent levy on Canadian aluminum and steel, which he called "unjustified and unreasonable."