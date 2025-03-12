US tariffs 'entirely unjustified:' Australian PM

Australia will not impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, despite its failure to secure an exemption from Trump administration's import taxes on Australian steel and aluminium, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who described the tariffs as "entirely unjustified."

"This is against the spirit of our two nations' enduring friendship and fundamentally at odds with the benefits that our economic partnership has delivered over more than 70 years," Albanese said at a press conference on Wednesday in Sydney.

Albanese said President Donald Trump's choice to impose tariffs on Australia is undoubtedly a negative move for the US-Australia relationship.

This decision also raises import costs into the United States, and these costs will be borne by Americans, not Australians, he said.

The US decision was "not a friendly act," the prime minister said, adding that Australia shares a close relationship with the US, and true friends should act in ways that strengthen the perception of their friendship among their populations. He also noted that while this act was not friendly, it was applied to all countries.

Albanese confirmed that Australia would not retaliate against the Trump tariffs, stating that such actions would only raise prices for Australian consumers and drive inflation.

He added that Australia would continue to engage constructively with the US, advocating for the benefits of Australian trade and its positive impact on people in the United States.

Asked if he will be heading over to the US to secure a deal with Trump, Albanese responded, "I'll be sorting out Australia's interests right here."

Describing the Trump administration's tariff decision as "unprovoked and unjustified," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that denying an exemption is "not the way to treat a friend and partner."

Trump had earlier indicated he might consider exempting Australia from the 25 percent tariffs set to take effect on Wednesday.

On February 10, Trump signed proclamations to raise tariffs on aluminum from 10 percent to 25 percent, aligning them with the existing tariff rate for steel. He also decided to eliminate duty-free quotas, exemptions, and exclusions for steel and aluminum tariffs.

About 1 billion Australian dollars (630 million US dollars) worth of Australian exports are expected to be impacted.

Trump had said he would give "great consideration" to a carve-out for Australian products following a phone call with Albanese in February.

However, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Australian media earlier on Tuesday US local time, "He considered it, and considered against it. There will be no exemptions."

When asked for the reason, Leavitt explained that the policy was driven by "America First Steel," suggesting that if Australia wanted an exemption, it should "consider moving steel manufacturing here."