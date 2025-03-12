News / World

US tariffs 'entirely unjustified:' Australian PM

Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0
Australia will not impose retaliatory tariffs on the US, despite its failure to secure an exemption from Trump administration's import taxes on Australian steel and aluminium.
Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2025-03-12       0

Australia will not impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, despite its failure to secure an exemption from Trump administration's import taxes on Australian steel and aluminium, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who described the tariffs as "entirely unjustified."

"This is against the spirit of our two nations' enduring friendship and fundamentally at odds with the benefits that our economic partnership has delivered over more than 70 years," Albanese said at a press conference on Wednesday in Sydney.

Albanese said President Donald Trump's choice to impose tariffs on Australia is undoubtedly a negative move for the US-Australia relationship.

This decision also raises import costs into the United States, and these costs will be borne by Americans, not Australians, he said.

The US decision was "not a friendly act," the prime minister said, adding that Australia shares a close relationship with the US, and true friends should act in ways that strengthen the perception of their friendship among their populations. He also noted that while this act was not friendly, it was applied to all countries.

Albanese confirmed that Australia would not retaliate against the Trump tariffs, stating that such actions would only raise prices for Australian consumers and drive inflation.

He added that Australia would continue to engage constructively with the US, advocating for the benefits of Australian trade and its positive impact on people in the United States.

Asked if he will be heading over to the US to secure a deal with Trump, Albanese responded, "I'll be sorting out Australia's interests right here."

Describing the Trump administration's tariff decision as "unprovoked and unjustified," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that denying an exemption is "not the way to treat a friend and partner."

Trump had earlier indicated he might consider exempting Australia from the 25 percent tariffs set to take effect on Wednesday.

On February 10, Trump signed proclamations to raise tariffs on aluminum from 10 percent to 25 percent, aligning them with the existing tariff rate for steel. He also decided to eliminate duty-free quotas, exemptions, and exclusions for steel and aluminum tariffs.

About 1 billion Australian dollars (630 million US dollars) worth of Australian exports are expected to be impacted.

Trump had said he would give "great consideration" to a carve-out for Australian products following a phone call with Albanese in February.

However, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Australian media earlier on Tuesday US local time, "He considered it, and considered against it. There will be no exemptions."

When asked for the reason, Leavitt explained that the policy was driven by "America First Steel," suggesting that if Australia wanted an exemption, it should "consider moving steel manufacturing here."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     