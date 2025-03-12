Security forces eliminate on-site terrorists in final phase of Balochistan train operation

Pakistan's security forces have entered the final phase of their operation against terrorists who attacked a passenger train and held scores hostage in the country's southwestern Balochistan province, security sources said Wednesday.

"All terrorists present at the site have been neutralized, and the situation is now under control," the sources told Xinhua.

Women and children who were being used as human shields have been rescued, bringing the total number of rescued passengers to 190, the sources added.

The sources said security forces exercised extreme caution and professionalism during the clearance operation to ensure the safety of innocent people.

However, authorities were still working to determine the exact number of passengers who had already fallen victim to the terrorists before the rescue operation, the sources said.

The incident happened in Kacchi district of Balochistan province on Tuesday when the train Jaffar Express, carrying about 450 passengers in nine carriages, was traveling from the provincial capital city of Quetta to the country's northwest city of Peshawar as an unknown number of terrorists stormed the train and took the passengers hostage.

The proscribed terrorist outfit Balochistan Liberation Army, has claimed responsibility for the attack.