News / World

Putin calls for border security zone, urges full liberation of Kursk region

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
Russian President Putin on Wednesday proposed establishing a security zone along Russia's state border and demanded the complete expulsion of enemy forces from the Kursk region.
Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
Putin calls for border security zone, urges full liberation of Kursk region
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks ahead of Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov as he visits the army command center in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Kursk region, Russia, on March 12, 2025, in this still image taken from video.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed establishing a security zone along Russia's state border and demanded the complete expulsion of enemy forces from the Kursk region during a visit to a military command center overseeing operations in the area.

"Of course, we should think about the future and about creating a security zone along the state border," Putin said, adding that the immediate priority is to "achieve a full defeat of the enemy in the Kursk region and ensure its complete liberation."

The Russian president also noted that those enemy soldiers who were taken captive in the Kursk region "should be treated as terrorists in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation."

According to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who reported to Putin during the visit, Russian troops have reclaimed over 1,100 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region, representing more than 86 percent of the area previously occupied by opposing forces.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     