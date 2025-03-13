Trump threatens to impose 200% tariffs on EU alcohol products
20:42 UTC+8, 2025-03-13
Trump threatened a 200-percent tariff on French and EU alcohol if the EU doesn't drop its 50-percent tariff on American whiskey.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened on social media that he will place a 200-percent tariff on all wines, champagnes, and alcoholic products coming out of France and other European Union countries if the EU does not remove the 50-percent tariff on American whisky.
