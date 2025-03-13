Actor's alleged romance could cost him US$11.25m

Renowned South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces major boycotts and potential fines exceeding 150 billion won (US$11.25 million) after allegations he had a years-long relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, starting when she was still a minor.

The controversy began on March 10, around a month after Kim Sae-ron's death, when her family claimed on a YouTube channel 가로세로연구소 (@HOVERLAB2018) that the two began dating when Kim Sae-ron was just 15 and that their relationship lasted six years.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, dismissed the accusations as "pure fabrication" and announced legal action against the channel.

On March 11, @HOVERLAB2018 followed up with what they said were text messages from Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun, containing pleas such as "Please save me" and "Give me time; I'll pay you back."

Kim Sae-ron's family also alleges she was left without support from Gold Medalist during a drunk-driving scandal and was subsequently billed for 700 million won in debt. The family also alleged that her attempts to contact Kim Soo-hyun, the agency's founder, failed too.

The situation escalated on March 12 when a Korean media outlet, Dispatch, cited multiple sources confirming that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had indeed been in a relationship.

One acquaintance of the actor was reported as saying: "Because of Kim Sae-ron's age, it was impossible to make the relationship public."

As more alleged evidence, including intimate photographs, surfaced, online criticism of Kim Soo-hyun intensified.

He was called a pedophile online with comments on his social media including "How could you target a 15-year-old?" There were calls for boycotts of his TV shows and commercial endorsements.

Responding to the uproar, premium beauty brand Dinto suspended all scheduled events featuring the actor, while CJ Group's bakery chain Tous Les Jours announced on March 12 that it would not renew its contract with Kim Soo-hyun when it expires.

Jeju Air made private a commercial he shot over a decade ago.

By March 12, numerous brands – including Homeplus, Shinhan Bank, Turrejure, Dinto, Ider, Kuku, Prada, Jo Malone, and Shabu All Day – had scrubbed the actor's images from their official websites and social media.

According to industry insiders, Korean endorsement deals typically include morality clauses linked to endorsement fees, meaning Kim Soo-hyun could face fines of up to 150 billion won (US$11.25 million) if brands terminate their agreements.

The 37-year-old star is best known for dramas such as "Moon Embracing the Sun," "My Love from the Star," and "Queen of Tears." Kim Sae-ron began her career as a child actress, rising to fame at age 10 in the film "The Man from Nowhere."