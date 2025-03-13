Plane carrying ex-Philippine President Duterte lands in Netherlands

A plane carrying former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived on Wednesday afternoon at Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands.

Duterte, 79, was detained on Tuesday morning upon his return to Manila from abroad, following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his "war on drugs" campaign, a move he has questioned. He left Manila for The Hague, home to the ICC, on Tuesday night.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the ICC said that Duterte has been surrendered to its custody.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte departed for the Netherlands on Wednesday morning. She had previously stated that she would accompany her father to The Hague for the ICC proceedings.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport, located northwest of Rotterdam, is about 20 km from The Hague.