News / World

Plane carrying ex-Philippine President Duterte lands in Netherlands

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
A plane carrying former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived on Wednesday afternoon at Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands.
Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
Plane carrying ex-Philippine President Duterte lands in Netherlands
Reuters

Law enforcement officers walk to an aircraft carrying former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte after its arrival at Rotterdam The Hague Airport following Duterte's arrest at the request of the International Criminal Court, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on March 12, 2025.

A plane carrying former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived on Wednesday afternoon at Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands.

Duterte, 79, was detained on Tuesday morning upon his return to Manila from abroad, following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his "war on drugs" campaign, a move he has questioned. He left Manila for The Hague, home to the ICC, on Tuesday night.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the ICC said that Duterte has been surrendered to its custody.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte departed for the Netherlands on Wednesday morning. She had previously stated that she would accompany her father to The Hague for the ICC proceedings.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport, located northwest of Rotterdam, is about 20 km from The Hague.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     