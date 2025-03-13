Train-microbus crash in NE Egypt kills 8, wounds 12
At least eight persons were killed and 12 others wounded after a microbus was hit by a train in northeastern Egypt's Ismailia province on Thursday, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.
It happened when the microbus attempted to cross quickly from an undesignated crossing, said the Egyptian National Railways in a separate statement.
