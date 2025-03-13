News / World

Constantine Tassoulas sworn in as Greece's new president

Constantine Tassoulas was sworn in on Thursday as Greece's president for a five-year term.
Newly sworn-in Greek President Constantine Tassoulas and outgoing President Katerina Sakellaropoulou speak to the media during a handover ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on March 13, 2025.

Constantine Tassoulas was sworn in on Thursday as Greece's president for a five-year term.

Tassoulas, a member of the ruling conservative New Democracy party, took the oath of office in parliament after winning the election on February 12.

A former parliament speaker, he succeeds Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who was Greece's first female president and previously headed the country's highest administrative court.

"I will make every effort, as President of all Greeks, to uphold the Constitution, safeguard national integrity, and protect the interests of the Greek people," Tassoulas said during a handover ceremony at the presidential mansion.

Born in 1959, Tassoulas is a seasoned politician. He has held various positions, including deputy minister of national defense in 2007, minister of culture and sports in 2014, and the Greek Parliament speaker three times since 2019. He resigned from the latter role in January this year after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominated him for the presidency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
