Hamas says agrees on releasing hostage with US citizenship

Hamas said Friday it has given mediators its agreement to release Israeli-US hostage Edan Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages.

In a statement, Hamas said its leadership delegation, which received a proposal from mediators on Thursday to resume negotiations, submitted its response on Friday morning. The response included its agreement to release Alexander, who holds US citizenship, and the bodies of four other dual nationals.

"The movement affirms its complete readiness to initiate negotiations and reach a comprehensive agreement on the issues of the second phase (of the Gaza peace deal), calling for the occupation to fully implement its obligations," the statement said.

The announcement followed meetings earlier this month between Hamas leaders and the US hostage negotiating team, which reportedly focused on the release of Alexander.

A ceasefire agreement was reached in January to end the conflict in Gaza. During the initial six-week phase, some hostages were released, and Israel facilitated humanitarian aid and the return of displaced Palestinians.

However, the two sides failed to agree on a second-phase deal when the first phase ended on March 1, bringing a halt to the prisoner-hostage exchange and the entry of aid into Gaza. On March 9, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered the cessation of Israeli electricity supplies to Gaza, drawing concern and condemnation across the Middle East.