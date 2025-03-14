Trump says 'had very good, productive' discussions with Putin
22:19 UTC+8, 2025-03-14 0
Trump said Friday that his talks with Putin were "very good and productive," expressing hope the "horrible, bloody war" may soon end.
US President Donald Trump said on social media Friday that "We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday," and there is a very good chance that "this horrible, bloody war" can finally come to an end.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
