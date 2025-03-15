5 killed, dozens injured as concrete beam collapses in Thailand's capital

At least five people were killed and some 24 others injured as a concrete beam of an under-construction expressway bridge collapsed in Bangkok, local authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred near Rama II Road at around 1:48 a.m. local time, when workers were pouring cement on the beam.

Rescue work continued as two people were reported still missing. The injured were sent to nearby hospitals.

The cause was initially speculated to be workers pouring too much cement, causing one beam bearing the weight to crack and break, as reported by local media citing a traffic official.

Authorities announced a temporary closure of the nearby road, and investigations into the cause of the collapse are still ongoing.