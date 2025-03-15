|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's prime minister, appoints new cabinet

Xinhua
  15:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-15       0
Canada's ruling Liberal Party leader, Mark Carney, was sworn in as the 24th prime minister of the country and appointed a new Cabinet on Friday.
Xinhua
  15:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-15       0
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's prime minister, appoints new cabinet
Reuters

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, attends a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on March 14, 2025.

Canada's ruling Liberal Party leader, Mark Carney, was sworn in as the 24th prime minister of the country and appointed a new Cabinet on Friday.

The 24-member transition Cabinet includes the main players who held portfolios central to managing the Canada-US relationship.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly stays where she is, as former Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc retains the Canada-US file as Carney's new international trade minister. Former Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne was promoted as finance minister.

"This new, leaner, focused Cabinet includes returning ministers, seasoned leaders, and new voices who will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the team as it delivers on the things that matter most to Canadians, such as strengthening Canada's economy and security," said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

After decisively winning the Liberal leadership last Sunday, Carney took the reins from Justin Trudeau, who officially tendered his resignation to Governor General Mary Simon before Carney's swearing-in ceremony.

It's widely believed that Carney will call an election before Parliament is scheduled to return in just over a week, which means Canadians may vote in late April or early May.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     