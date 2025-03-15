Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's prime minister, appoints new cabinet

Canada's ruling Liberal Party leader, Mark Carney, was sworn in as the 24th prime minister of the country and appointed a new Cabinet on Friday.

The 24-member transition Cabinet includes the main players who held portfolios central to managing the Canada-US relationship.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly stays where she is, as former Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc retains the Canada-US file as Carney's new international trade minister. Former Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne was promoted as finance minister.

"This new, leaner, focused Cabinet includes returning ministers, seasoned leaders, and new voices who will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the team as it delivers on the things that matter most to Canadians, such as strengthening Canada's economy and security," said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

After decisively winning the Liberal leadership last Sunday, Carney took the reins from Justin Trudeau, who officially tendered his resignation to Governor General Mary Simon before Carney's swearing-in ceremony.

It's widely believed that Carney will call an election before Parliament is scheduled to return in just over a week, which means Canadians may vote in late April or early May.