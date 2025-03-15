US influencer apologizes after sparking outrage for picking up baby wombat

An American influencer has apologized after facing backlash for picking up a baby wombat and carrying it away from its mother in Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday.

Sam Jones, who also goes by Samantha Strable, posted an Instagram video this week showing herself grabbing the joey from a roadside while its mother chased after her. The joey was visibly distressed, squirming and screeching before Jones eventually placed it back on the ground, allowing it to return to the bush.

The video sparked widespread criticism from animal welfare advocates and even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who on Thursday sarcastically suggested she should try handling a baby crocodile instead. Immigration Minister Tony Burke confirmed officials were reviewing her visa conditions, though Jones left the country voluntarily on Friday, ABC reported.

In a statement on Instagram, Jones defended her actions, claiming she had been trying to prevent the wombat from being hit by a vehicle and had briefly examined it for injuries before returning it to its mother. She acknowledged she had acted impulsively and expressed regret for causing distress.

However, she also lashed out at the Australian government, highlighting its policies that allow farmers to kill wombats and other wild animals, said the ABC report.

Under Australia's Environmental and Biosecurity Protection Act 1999, it is illegal to take or harm native animals without a legal reason. Wildlife experts clarified that handling a joey is only permissible if its mother is confirmed dead and the animal requires rescue, it said, adding authorities have not announced any legal action against Jones at this time.