50 killed in nightclub fire in North Macedonia
20:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-16 0
A nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia has left at least 50 people dead, local media reported on Sunday.
20:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-16 0
A nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia has left at least 50 people dead, local media reported on Sunday.
About 1,500 people were present at a concert in the nightclub when the fire broke out, the state Media Information Agency reported.
The fire quickly spread to the nightclub's ceiling and roof, engulfing the entire building, while a stampede occurred, resulting in at least 50 deaths and multiple injuries, said the report.
The number of casualties in the fire was still being assessed, it added.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports