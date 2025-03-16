50 killed in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

A nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia has left at least 50 people dead, local media reported on Sunday.

About 1,500 people were present at a concert in the nightclub when the fire broke out, the state Media Information Agency reported.

The fire quickly spread to the nightclub's ceiling and roof, engulfing the entire building, while a stampede occurred, resulting in at least 50 deaths and multiple injuries, said the report.

The number of casualties in the fire was still being assessed, it added.