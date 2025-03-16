9 killed in US airstrikes on Houthi sites in Yemen's capital

At least nine people were killed and nine others wounded in the US airstrikes on Houthi sites in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday night, said the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

"The number of victims killed by the US aggression reached to nine and nine others were wounded," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "this is an initial toll as the number of death could increase."

"We condemn the US airstrikes which targeted civilian and residential areas in Sanaa," said the statement.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported four airstrikes in the Al-Jarraf residential neighborhood in northern Sanaa and several other airstrikes on the Shoab residential neighborhood in eastern Sanaa.

According to the residents, the strikes targeted ammunition and rocket depots near the Houthi-controlled state television station in the Al-Jarraf neighborhood. White smoke plume could be seen rising from the neighborhood, and a series of explosions were triggered following the airstrikes, according to witnesses.

Osama Sari, a Houthi official, wrote on X that the strikes on Al-Jarraf neighborhood also damaged parts of the Specialized Modern University near the Airport Road.

Another Houthi source told Xinhua that the airstrikes also targeted two houses of key Houthi leaders.

This is the first military operation conducted by the US military against the Houthi sites since US President Donald Trump assumed power in January and redesigned the group as the "foreign terrorist organization."

Trump posted on social media Truth Social that the aerial attacks on the "terrorists' bases, leaders, and missile defenses were to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore navigational freedom."

He also warned Houthis that if they don't stop their attacks from today, "Hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before."

On Tuesday, the Houthi rebel group announced that it would resume launching attacks against any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the crossings of Gaza Strip are reopened and aid allowed in.

From November 2023 to January 19, the Houthi rebel group, which currently controls much of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa, had launched dozens of drone and rocket attacks against Israel-linked ships and the Israeli cities to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The Houthis stopped their attacks on January 19, when the Gaza ceasefire deal took effect.

The Houthi attacks during the past 15 months triggered the United States to designate the group on March 4 as a "Foreign Terrorist Organization."