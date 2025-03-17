|   
News / World

Trump to speak with Putin Tuesday on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2025-03-17       0
US President Donald Trump said he plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about settling the conflict in Ukraine, US media reported.
CFP

In this file photo taken on Monday, July 16, 2018, US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.

US President Donald Trump said he plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about settling the conflict in Ukraine, US media reported.

"We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia...I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington on Sunday evening.

Trump, who is working to finalize a 30-day ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, said that land and power plants will be part of his conversation with the Russian leader.

"We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants," Trump told reporters. "I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia."

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," he said.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
﻿
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
