Trump to speak with Putin Tuesday on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said he plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about settling the conflict in Ukraine, US media reported.

"We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia...I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington on Sunday evening.

Trump, who is working to finalize a 30-day ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, said that land and power plants will be part of his conversation with the Russian leader.

"We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants," Trump told reporters. "I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia."

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," he said.