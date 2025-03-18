|   
News / World

6 killed in aircraft crash off Honduran island of Roatan

Xinhua
  17:09 UTC+8, 2025-03-18
At least six people were killed after a small plane lost control and crashed on Monday evening upon taking off from Roatan Island in northern Honduras.
Xinhua
  17:09 UTC+8, 2025-03-18       0
6 killed in aircraft crash off Honduran island of Roatan
Reuters

Rescue teams work on rescuing victims of a plane crash near the International Airport of Roatan, in Roatan Island in this pictured obtained in March 17, 2025.

At least six people were killed after a small plane lost control and crashed on Monday evening upon taking off from Roatan Island in northern Honduras, said Octavio Pineda, minister of Infrastructure and Transportation of Honduras.

The plane carried 18 people, including 15 passengers and three crew members, said the official.

The aircraft lost power upon takeoff and fell into the sea some 1 km from the side of the airstrip, Miroslava Cerpas, the presidential commissioner of the National 911 Emergency System of Honduras told Xinhua.

The aircraft of the Lanhsa company was carrying out a local flight from the Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport in Roatan to the city of La Ceiba.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
