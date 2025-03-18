|   
News / World

Israeli airstrikes kill senior Hamas officials

Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-18       0
Israeli airstrikes killed several senior officials in the Hamas-run government during a large-scale attack on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2025-03-18       0
Reuters

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 18, 2025.

Israeli airstrikes killed several senior officials in the Hamas-run government during a large-scale attack on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, Palestinian security and medical sources said.

At least five senior officials and their families were among the dead, according to security sources in the Hamas government.

The officials killed included Issam al-Daalis, a member of Hamas's political bureau and head of the Government Follow-up Committee in Gaza; Ahmed Omar al-Hatta, deputy minister of Hamas's justice ministry; Mahmoud Abu Watfa, Hamas' deputy interior minister; Bahjat Hassan Abu Sultan, director-general of Hamas's internal security service; and Abu Obeida al-Jamasi, a political bureau member and head of the emergency committee in Gaza, the sources said.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes across the enclave early Tuesday has risen to 413, Gaza health authorities reported, adding women and children were among those killed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
