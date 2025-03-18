|   
News / World

Death toll rises to 413 as Israeli airstrike continues

Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2025-03-18       0
The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on various places across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning has risen to 413.
Death toll rises to 413 as Israeli airstrike continues
Reuters

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip March 18, 2025.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on various places across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning has risen to 413, the Gaza-based health authorities said.

In a press statement, the health authorities said that the ongoing Israeli attacks also injured at least 562 Palestinians.

The statement added that a number of victims are still trapped under the rubble and efforts are underway to retrieve them.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military and Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency said Tuesday afternoon that they were continuing to strike Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets across Gaza.

"At this time, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet are striking terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip," the military and Shin Bet said in a joint statement, adding that "the targets struck over the past few hours include terrorist cells, launch posts, weapons stockpiles, and additional military infrastructure."

Israel said it was resuming strikes because of Hamas' repeated refusals to release its hostages and its rejection of all offers it received from the US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and mediators.

Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire that took effect on January 19 and called on mediators to pressure Israel to halt the military campaign.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shin
