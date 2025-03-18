US military launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held capital
08:56 UTC+8, 2025-03-18 0
The US military launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa late Monday night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
The strikes hit in the western part of Sanaa, the television said without providing further details.
The strikes hit in the western part of Sanaa, the television said without providing further details.
There were no reports of casualties yet.
According to residents, the strikes targeted a military site and depots on a hill run by the Houthi group.
