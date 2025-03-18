Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium

Rwanda on Monday severed its diplomatic relations with Belgium and ordered all Belgian diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

"The government of Rwanda today notified the government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately," the Rwandan foreign ministry said in a statement. "Rwanda's decision has been taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium's pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions."

"Belgium has consistently undermined Rwanda, both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda," the statement said.

"Today's decision reflects Rwanda's commitment to safeguarding our national interests and the dignity of Rwandans, as well as upholding the principles of sovereignty, peace, and mutual respect," the statement said.

"All Belgian diplomats in Rwanda are required to leave the country within 48 hours. In compliance with the Vienna Convention, Rwanda will assure the protection of the premises, property, and archives of the Belgian diplomatic mission in Kigali," the statement added.

In response, Belgium described Kigali's move as "disproportionate" and said it will take similar measures.

"Belgium regrets the decision of Rwanda to cut off diplomatic relations with Belgium and to declare Belgium's diplomats persona non grata," Maxime Prevot, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and development cooperation of Belgium, said on social media.

"This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda, they prefer not to engage in dialogue," he said.

"Belgium will take similar measures: the convocation of the Rwandan charge d'affaires a.i., declaring Rwanda's diplomats persona non grata and denouncing our governmental cooperation agreements," Prevot said.

Belgium has been critical of Rwanda's alleged involvement in the conflict in the eastern DRC, particularly its reported support for the M23 rebel group, an accusation Kigali denies.

After resurfacing in late 2021, the M23 has taken control of territories in the eastern DRC, including regional hub Goma.

On Monday, the European Union announced sanctions on Rwandan military commanders over the country's alleged support for the M23 rebellion, a move endorsed by Belgium at the EU level.

In February, Rwanda suspended its development cooperation with Belgium.

Uncertainty looms over a planned direct negotiation between the DRC government and M23 rebels, scheduled for Tuesday in Luanda, the Angolan capital.

Although Kinshasa has claimed it will send a government delegation to Luanda, DRC presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said the government has yet to publicly acknowledge sitting at the same negotiation table with the M23 rebels, something Kinshasa has long considered a red line.

The negotiation is being brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, a key figure in the Luanda Process, a peace initiative backed by the African Union aimed at easing tensions between Rwanda and the DRC.

The DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23, while Rwanda, in turn, claims that the DRC's military has allied with the Rwandan rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which is accused of involvement in the 1994 genocide.

For its part, the M23 has confirmed its attendance at the talks in Luanda and announced that it is sending a five-member delegation to Angola on Monday at the government's request.

The Angolan Foreign Ministry has yet to provide an update on the planned negotiations, including details on the agenda and confirmed attendees.

On Monday, two regional blocs, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community, held a ministerial meeting in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, to discuss peace efforts in the eastern DRC.

Last week, the SADC confirmed its decision to end its military mission in the DRC and ordered a phased withdrawal of its troops.

Deployed in December 2023, the SADC mission comprises military personnel from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, who have been assisting the DRC's military in fighting armed groups in the eastern region. However, the mission has suffered casualties, raising concerns about its effectiveness amid escalating violence.