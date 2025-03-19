﻿
News / World

Foreign UN worker killed by Israeli bombing in C. Gaza

A foreign UN worker was killed and five others seriously injured during the Israeli bombing of their headquarters in the central Gaza Strip.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2025-03-19

A foreign UN worker was killed and five others seriously injured during the Israeli bombing of their headquarters in the central Gaza Strip, Gaza-based health authorities said on Wednesday.

The attacked foreign UN staff were received by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gazan city of Deir al-Balah, health authorities said in a brief statement.

The Israel Defense Forces denied the attack, saying that "the IDF did not strike a UN compound in Deir al-Balah."

Israel has resumed its assault on Gaza since early Tuesday, killing more than 400 people and shattering a fragile ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
