|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

US conducts fresh strike on N. Yemen: Houthi TV

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
The US military conducted fresh strikes on Yemen's northern province of Saada on Tuesday night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
US conducts fresh strike on N. Yemen: Houthi TV
Reuters

A fighter plane takes off for an operation against Houthi in an unknown location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 17, 2025.

The US military conducted fresh strikes on Yemen's northern province of Saada on Tuesday night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted the area of Takhyah in the Majz district, northwest of Saada, al-Masirah TV reported, without providing further details.

So far there have been no reports of casualties, and no response from the US side.

The incident came after the Houthi group said earlier in the day that it "targeted the Nevatim Air Base (in Israel) with a 'Palestine-2' hypersonic missile, which successfully achieved its goal."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said in a statement that the missile was "intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force) before crossing into Israeli territory."

The United States launched new airstrikes on Yemen on Saturday after US President Donald Trump vowed to continue attacks until the Houthis end attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Last week, the Houthi group said it would resume attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait until crossings into Gaza are reopened and humanitarian aid is allowed in.

On Tuesday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi threatened in a televised speech aired by al-Masirah to "resume escalation at its highest levels and will do everything we can against" Israel if the renewed Israeli assault on Gaza does not stop.

Early Tuesday, Israel launched massive airstrikes across Gaza, killing more than 400 people and shattering a fragile ceasefire that took effect on January 19. The airstrikes have been widely condemned by the international community.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     