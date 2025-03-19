US conducts fresh strike on N. Yemen: Houthi TV

The US military conducted fresh strikes on Yemen's northern province of Saada on Tuesday night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted the area of Takhyah in the Majz district, northwest of Saada, al-Masirah TV reported, without providing further details.

So far there have been no reports of casualties, and no response from the US side.

The incident came after the Houthi group said earlier in the day that it "targeted the Nevatim Air Base (in Israel) with a 'Palestine-2' hypersonic missile, which successfully achieved its goal."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said in a statement that the missile was "intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force) before crossing into Israeli territory."

The United States launched new airstrikes on Yemen on Saturday after US President Donald Trump vowed to continue attacks until the Houthis end attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Last week, the Houthi group said it would resume attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait until crossings into Gaza are reopened and humanitarian aid is allowed in.

On Tuesday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi threatened in a televised speech aired by al-Masirah to "resume escalation at its highest levels and will do everything we can against" Israel if the renewed Israeli assault on Gaza does not stop.

Early Tuesday, Israel launched massive airstrikes across Gaza, killing more than 400 people and shattering a fragile ceasefire that took effect on January 19. The airstrikes have been widely condemned by the international community.