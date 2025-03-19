US judge rules Musk's USAID cuts likely unconstitutional

A US federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development has likely violated the Constitution, and ordered an indefinite pause on further cuts to the agency.

US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ordered the administration of US President Donald Trump to restore e-mail and computer access to all USAID employees, including those on administrative leave, though the ruling does not reverse firings or fully restore the agency.

The lawsuit was filed by USAID employees and contractors, arguing that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency are wielding power reserved by the Constitution for elected officials or those confirmed by the Senate.

The judge rejected DOGE's argument that Musk's role is merely an adviser to Trump, finding that Musk has "firm control over DOGE."

DOGE's fast-moving destruction of USAID likely harmed the public interest by depriving elected lawmakers of their "constitutional authority to decide whether, when and how to close down an agency created by Congress," ruled the judge.

The ruling came as a significant setback for Musk and the Trump administration, which had been rapidly dismantling USAID over the past two months. The administration has also placed top security officials on forced leave, terminated a large portion of the agency's program contracts and ordered most staff members off the job through forced leaves and firings.

Chuang did not stop the mass terminations of USAID's contracts and the firing of personnel. Though likely unconstitutional, these moves were approved by unnamed government officials, said the judge.

The judge's decision is seen as a milestone in pushback against DOGE, with critics arguing that the rapid dismantling of USAID has disrupted global humanitarian relief efforts and harmed the public interest.

Trump told Fox News that his administration would appeal the ruling. "I guarantee you we will be appealing it. We have rogue judges that are destroying our country," Trump said.