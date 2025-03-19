|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

US judge rules Musk's USAID cuts likely unconstitutional

Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
A US judge ruled Tuesday that cutting USAID likely violated the Constitution and ordered a halt to further cuts.
Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
US judge rules Musk's USAID cuts likely unconstitutional
Reuters

US President Donald Trump talks to the media next to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with a Tesla car in the background, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 11, 2025.

A US federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development has likely violated the Constitution, and ordered an indefinite pause on further cuts to the agency.

US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ordered the administration of US President Donald Trump to restore e-mail and computer access to all USAID employees, including those on administrative leave, though the ruling does not reverse firings or fully restore the agency.

The lawsuit was filed by USAID employees and contractors, arguing that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency are wielding power reserved by the Constitution for elected officials or those confirmed by the Senate.

The judge rejected DOGE's argument that Musk's role is merely an adviser to Trump, finding that Musk has "firm control over DOGE."

DOGE's fast-moving destruction of USAID likely harmed the public interest by depriving elected lawmakers of their "constitutional authority to decide whether, when and how to close down an agency created by Congress," ruled the judge.

The ruling came as a significant setback for Musk and the Trump administration, which had been rapidly dismantling USAID over the past two months. The administration has also placed top security officials on forced leave, terminated a large portion of the agency's program contracts and ordered most staff members off the job through forced leaves and firings.

Chuang did not stop the mass terminations of USAID's contracts and the firing of personnel. Though likely unconstitutional, these moves were approved by unnamed government officials, said the judge.

The judge's decision is seen as a milestone in pushback against DOGE, with critics arguing that the rapid dismantling of USAID has disrupted global humanitarian relief efforts and harmed the public interest.

Trump told Fox News that his administration would appeal the ruling. "I guarantee you we will be appealing it. We have rogue judges that are destroying our country," Trump said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Elon Musk
Fox News
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     