Zelensky, Trump to hold phone talks Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will hold phone talks with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"I will be in contact with President Trump today. We will discuss the details with him today, including...the details of the next steps," he said.

Zelensky said he hopes that Trump would share details of his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, Trump and Putin agreed that the movement to peace in Ukraine "will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace," the White House said in a statement.