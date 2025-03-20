Germany reopens embassy in Damascus after 13-year closure

Germany has reopened its embassy in Damascus after a 13-year closure, Syrian media reported on Thursday, coinciding with a visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Baerbock's trip, her second to Syria since the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, saw the reopening of the diplomatic mission.

German media, citing Baerbock, reported that a small number of diplomats, fewer than 10, will be stationed at the reopened embassy.

During her visit, Baerbock held high-level meetings with Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, foreign affairs chief Asaad Al-Shaibani, and representatives of Syrian civil society.

Baerbock also toured the heavily damaged Jobar neighborhood in Damascus, a district that bore the brunt of the country's civil war.

Germany closed its embassy in Damascus in 2012 when the country's brutal civil war began.

Several other European countries, such as Italy and Spain, have already reopened their embassies in the Syrian capital.