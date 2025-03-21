﻿
News / World

DPRK test-fires latest anti-aircraft missile system

Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea test-fired the latest anti-aircraft missile system Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired the latest anti-aircraft missile system Thursday "to examine the comprehensive performance of the system which was put into full-scale production at the munitions industry enterprise concerned," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The test proved that the combat fast response of the latest anti-aircraft missile system is advantageous and the overall weapon system is highly reliable, according to the KCNA report.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, oversaw the test-fire, saying that the DPRK military will be equipped with the defence weapon system.

Also on Thursday, the DPRK top leader inspected the Nampho Dockyard in a trip to learn about the rebuilding and production capacity expansion of the shipyard, the KCNA said in another dispatch on Friday.

During the field guidance tour, Kim instructed the country's shipbuilding industry to accelerate its modernization and increase the overall shipbuilding capacity, calling it "a primary and important issue for developing the national economy and bolstering the country's naval forces," the KCNA said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
