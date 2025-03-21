Sudanese army controls presidential palace in central Khartoum
The Sudanese Armed Forces on Friday regained control of the presidential palace in central Khartoum, which had been held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mid-April 2023, according to official Sudan TV.
The official TV broadcast video clips of Sudanese army soldiers inside the presidential palace, with breaking news on the screen: "The armed forces have taken control of the palace."
