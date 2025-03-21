|   
News / World

Military personnel, journalists killed in drone attack on presidential palace in Khartoum

Some military personnel and journalists were killed in a drone attack targeting a military and media gathering inside the Republican Palace in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
Reuters

Sudanese army members celebrate inside the presidential palace, after, according to the Sudanese army, they took the control of the presidential palace, in Khartoum, Sudan, March 21, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.

Some military personnel and journalists were killed in a drone attack targeting a military and media gathering inside the Republican Palace in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, according to a military source.

The incident came after official Sudan TV reported that the Sudanese Armed Forces regained control of the Republican Palace, or the presidential palace, which had been held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023.

The RSF vowed Friday in a statement that the battle for the Republican Palace is "not over yet," stressing its forces remain in the vicinity and continue to fight.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
