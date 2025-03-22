|   
News / World

US expected to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants in late April

Xinhua
  11:43 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0
The administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to revoke the temporary legal status of about 532,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants in late April.
Xinhua
  11:43 UTC+8, 2025-03-22

The administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to revoke the temporary legal status of about 532,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants in late April, US media reported Friday.

The targeted people will be stripped of work permits and deportation protections under an immigration authority known as parole established by the administration of former President Joe Biden.

The measure will take effect on April 24, 30 days after the scheduled official publication on March 25 of the related notice in Federal Register.

The migrants who arrived in the United States since October 2022 are urged to self-deport during the 30-day time frame. The Department of Homeland Security said they will otherwise face arrest or deportation.

In a statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the migrants allowed entry under the Biden-era program known as CHNV process were "loosely vetted."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
