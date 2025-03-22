|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Israeli army strikes southern Lebanon after rockets targeted northern Israel

Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0
Israel carried out airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, escalating cross-border tensions after rockets were fired into northern Israel.
Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0
Israeli army strikes southern Lebanon after rockets targeted northern Israel
Reuters

Smoke rises from Taibeh, following Israeli strikes in response to cross-border rocket fire, as seen from Marjayoun in southern Lebanon, March 22, 2025.

Israel carried out airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, escalating cross-border tensions after rockets were fired into northern Israel, state-owned National News Agency reported.

The strikes hit areas near the villages of Touline, Kfar Melki, Mleeta, and the Wadi al-Hujeir valley, NNA said. A residential building in Touline was destroyed, leaving one dead and three wounded, it added.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it intercepted rockets launched from Lebanon toward the northern Israeli town of Metula. No casualties were reported in Israel, according to the country's emergency services.

Lebanon's army stated that its troops later discovered and dismantled three improvised rocket launchers in the Nabatieh area, north of the Litani River. Military units remained deployed in southern Lebanon to "maintain security and stability," it said.

The exchange occurred amid lingering friction over a US- and French-mediated ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, 2023, halting over a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.

The truce stipulated an Israeli withdrawal from disputed Lebanese territory, but Israeli forces continue to occupy five border posts past a February 18 deadline, Lebanese officials say.

In a statement issued after the airstrikes, Israel's military said it struck Hezbollah's infrastructure, alleging the Iran-backed group operates from civilian zones.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed a "robust response" to attacks, with Katz asserting that Lebanon's government bore responsibility for "all aggression originating from its soil."

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon called for restraint, cautioning that further escalation could undermine tenuous diplomatic gains.

Saturday's rocket fire marked the first such incident in Lebanon since early December. Both Israel and Hezbollah have traded blame for repeated breaches of the ceasefire, which remains technically intact but has been strained by sporadic clashes and unresolved border disputes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     