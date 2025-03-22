|   
News / World

US military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen's Saada province

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0
The US military carried out fresh airstrikes on Yemen's northern Saada province on Friday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
Xinhua

On March 20, 2025, in Sanaa, Yemen, local residents inspect the rubble of buildings following sustained airstrikes by the US military.

The US military carried out fresh airstrikes on Yemen's northern Saada province on Friday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted the Saqayn district in the province's west, the report said, without providing further details. The Houthis rarely disclose casualty figures or material losses.

Saada province serves as the main stronghold of the Houthi group. The latest strikes mark the seventh consecutive day of US attacks on Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Earlier on Friday, US forces launched six airstrikes on Al-Fazah, a coastal area in At-Tuhayta district, south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, according to al-Masirah TV. No casualties have been reported.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa, since the country's civil war erupted in 2014.

The tension between the Houthis and the US military escalated as the United States launched new airstrikes on Yemen on March 15 after the Houthi group threatened to resume attacks on Israeli targets until humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
