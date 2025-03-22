|   
News / World

French, German, British FMs call for immediate return to ceasefire in Gaza

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Britain (the E3) called for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday.
Xinhua
  09:17 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain on Friday jointly called for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The resumption of Israeli strikes in Gaza marks a dramatic step backward for the people of Gaza, the hostages, their families and the entire region," the ministers said in a joint statement released late Friday evening, calling on "all parties to re-engage with negotiations to ensure the ceasefire is implemented in full and becomes permanent."

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Jan. 19, has been largely held until Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday.

Highlighting the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the statement emphasized that "this conflict cannot be resolved through military means" and warned that "a return to fighting will only result in the deaths of more Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages."

Urging Israel to fully respect international law and allow the flow of aid into Gaza immediately, the ministers said: "Civilians should be protected and not be cut off from essential aid or assistance."

They also called on Israel to restore humanitarian access and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations under international humanitarian law.

Referring to UN employees, including European nationals, killed and injured during the deadly attack, the statement emphasized that UN personnel and its premises should be protected and never be a target. They demanded a full investigation into what happened.

"A long-lasting ceasefire is the only credible pathway toward a sustainable peace, a two-state solution and the reconstruction of Gaza," said the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
