3 killed, 14 injured in park shooting in US New Mexico
A shooting at a park in the US state of New Mexico on Friday night left at least three people dead and 14 others injured.
Local authorities confirmed the victims included two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy. The injured, aged 16 to 36, were hospitalized.
An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.
