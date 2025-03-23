|   
News / World

US military launches fresh strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah airport, central province

Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2025-03-23
The US naval forces carried out three strikes on the Hodeidah airport in the Yemeni Red Sea port city, and five strikes on the Majzar district in Yemen's central province of Marib.
Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2025-03-23       0
US military launches fresh strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah airport, central province
Reuters

An armed man walks at the site of U.S. strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 20, 2025.

The US naval forces carried out three strikes on the Hodeidah airport in the Yemeni Red Sea port city, and five strikes on the Majzar district in Yemen's central province of Marib on Saturday night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The report did not provide details on casualties or damage caused by the attacks, and there has been no comment from the US side yet.

The Hodeidah airport has been closed to civilian flights since late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control over several northern cities, including the strategic city of Hodeidah. The airport has also been a frequent target of previous US airstrikes.

Earlier on Saturday, the Houthis said they had carried out a sixth attack on US naval forces in the northern Red Sea since March 15, launching several drones at warships escorting the USS Harry S. Truman.

The Houthis said they had also launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, an assault the Israeli military said was intercepted late on Friday.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been fighting against the internationally-recognized government since 2014.

Tensions between the Houthis and the US military have escalated since Washington launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen on March 15. The strikes followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

Source: Xinhua
