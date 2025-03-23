|   
News / World

Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 surpasses 50,000: health authorities

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has topped 50,000, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 41 bodies and 61 wounded people were brought to hospitals across Gaza, bringing the total death toll to 50,021, with 113,274 injured since fighting erupted in early October 2023, the statement said.

Since a new wave of Israeli airstrikes began on March 18, at least 673 people have been killed and 1,233 wounded, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
