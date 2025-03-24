Iran rules out direct talks with US under current "maximum pressure": FM

Iran cannot negotiate directly with the United States under existing conditions of "maximum pressure," Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in an interview published Sunday, dismissing the prospect of reviving a 2015 nuclear deal in its original form.

Speaking to Iran's Khabar Online news agency, Araghchi criticized US sanctions and stated that Tehran would not engage in talks while under intense economic restrictions.

"No wise individual will enter direct negotiations under circumstances where maximum pressure exists," he said, referencing past attempts to negotiate with Washington.

Araghchi acknowledged the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — which eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program — could still serve as a "basis and model" for future diplomacy.

However, he stressed that reviving the deal in its "current form and text" was no longer feasible, citing Iran's advances in nuclear capabilities since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018.

Though Iran has scaled back compliance with the JCPOA in response to renewed US sanctions, Araghchi reiterated that Tehran's nuclear activities remain peaceful.

He emphasized that indirect negotiations, rather than direct talks, remain Iran's current "tactic and strategy" with Washington.

The remarks follow Trump's confirmation on March 7 that he had sent a letter to Iran's leadership expressing a desire to negotiate. Araghchi previously said the letter was "more of a threat" and Iran was still mulling on a response.