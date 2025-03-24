Canadian PM calls early election in April

Canada is entering an election campaign as Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday asked Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve the parliament and called an early election on April 28.

Carney, sworn in as prime minister on March 14 after winning the Liberal leadership race, said he's asking Canadians for a mandate to deal with US President Donald Trump and build an economy that works for everyone.

"There is so much more to do to secure Canada, to invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That's why I'm asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians," Carney told reporters after the meeting with Simon.

Right before Carney's announcement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre launched his party's election campaign and said he would stand up to Trump and his threats of annexation.

Poilievre said a "lost Liberal decade" has left Canada weak and vulnerable on the world stage.

In addition, other major parties, including the New Democratic Party, the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party, also launched their campaigns.

Polls updated on Sunday showed that the Liberals are leading with the potential to win the majority seats of the parliament and the Conservatives are catching up.

According to Elections Canada, the agency responsible for conducting elections, the campaign will end on April 27, one day before the election day.