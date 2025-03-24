|   
News / World

Starmer, Trump talk over Britain-US "economic prosperity deal"

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-24
British PM Keir Starmer held discussions with US President Donald Trump on Sunday night regarding an "economic prosperity deal" between the two nations, local media reported.
Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held discussions with US President Donald Trump on Sunday night regarding an "economic prosperity deal" between the two nations, local media reported.

"The UK is working with the United States on an economic prosperity deal, building on our shared strength of that commitment to economic security," a spokesperson said on Monday, as reported by The Guardian.

The spokesperson was responding to questions about rumors that the British government might cut the digital services tax, allegedly to ease pressure on US tech firms and encourage the Trump administration to ease tariffs on British goods in return.

"The UK will only do a deal in the national interest, which reflects this government's mandate to deliver economic stability for British people," the spokesperson said but did not confirm whether digital services tax concessions were part of the discussion.

The spokesperson reiterated the importance of the digital services tax as it "brings in around 800 million pounds (1.035 billion US dollars) a year and ensures that companies pay tax in the country that they're operating in."

Regarding the trade deal, the spokesperson mentioned some "good progress" although the envisioned agreement is set to cover only certain sectors rather than a full-blown free trade deal. (1 pound = 1.29 US dollar)

