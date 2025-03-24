Moscow, Washington committed to settling Ukraine crisis: Kremlin

Moscow and Washington have a mutual desire to move forward with efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said that both countries share a "desire and readiness" to follow the path of a peaceful settlement, adding that there was a mutual understanding between the two sides.

Many technical issues will be discussed during negotiations between US and Russian delegations currently taking place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, he said, noting, "In general, many different aspects related to the settlement still need to be worked out."

The spokesman also said the talks would also cover details regarding a potential resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, which primarily aims to ensure maritime security in the Black Sea.

Peskov reiterated that the country's forces are following the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

He also confirmed that Putin had given US President Donald Trump a portrait as a personal gift.

US and Russian delegations kicked off a new round of talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday, focusing on a potential Ukraine settlement and the Black Sea ceasefire, with the goal of securing a broader agreement.