French actor Depardieu goes on trial on sexual assault charges

French actor Gerard Depardieu went on trial at a Paris court Monday charged with sexually assaulting two women during a 2021 film shoot, as his lawyer vowed to show all the accusations were "false".

Depardieu, 76, who has acted in more than 200 films and television series, has been accused of improper behaviour by around 20 women but this is the first case to come to trial.

He is the highest-profile figure to face accusations in French cinema's response to the #MeToo movement.

Depardieu, dressed in a dark suit with no tie, walked into the Paris criminal court with a hand on his lawyer's shoulder. The two plaintiffs were also present in the courtroom as the trial got underway in the early afternoon.

The trial relates to charges of sexual assault during the filming in 2021 of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") by director Jean Becker.

Anouk Grinberg, a prominent actor who appeared in the film, has backed the two plaintiffs — a set dresser, 54, and a 34-year-old assistant director. Both women allege sexual violence.

Grinberg said that Depardieu had constantly made "salacious remarks" during shooting, and told AFP that producers who hired him knew they were "hiring an abuser".

"This trial is going to allow us to confront all accusations with reality, witnesses and the layout of the premises. We will thus be able to show in an impartial, objective and undeniable manner that all the accusations are false," Depardieu's lawyer, Jeremie Assous, told AFP just before the hearing started.

The trial, initially scheduled to take place in October 2024, had been postponed due to the actor's ill health.

Assous said back then that Depardieu had undergone a heart bypass operation and suffered from diabetes that was aggravated by the stress of the forthcoming trial.

According to Assous, Depardieu's court appearances are to be limited to six hours a day and he will take breaks whenever he "needs them".