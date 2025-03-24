US, Russia start fresh talks in Saudi Arabia
15:24 UTC+8, 2025-03-24 0
US and Russian delegations started fresh talks on Monday in Saudi Arabia, which are reportedly expected to cover discussions on the Ukraine settlement and the Black Sea initiative.
15:24 UTC+8, 2025-03-24 0
US and Russian delegations started fresh talks on Monday in Saudi Arabia, which are reportedly expected to cover discussions on the Ukraine settlement and the Black Sea initiative.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports