News / World

US-Russia Riyadh talks end after 12 hours, joint statement expected tomorrow: Russian media

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
The new round of talks between Russian and US delegations concluded here on Monday after some 12 hours, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2025-03-25
US-Russia Riyadh talks end after 12 hours, joint statement expected tomorrow: Russian media
CFP

In this handout video grab released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Adviser to Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Sergey Beseda, Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Grigory Karasin and Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov leave following negotiations between delegations from the United States and Russia on Ukraine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 24, 2025.

The new round of talks between Russian and US delegations concluded here on Monday after some 12 hours, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

A joint statement following the talks will be published on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source familiar with the venue of the talks.

According to Riyadh-based Al Arabiya News, the US delegation is led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the White House National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior official from the State Department.

Russia is represented by Grigory Karasin, chair of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee and a former diplomat, along with Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the director of the Federal Security Service, Al Arabiya News said.

The talks, mainly focused on reaching a Black Sea ceasefire deal before securing a broader agreement, followed a meeting between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
