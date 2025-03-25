New round of US-Ukraine talks begin in Riyadh

A new round of US-Ukraine talks began Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, local media Al Arabiya News reported, citing a Ukrainian official.

The talks came after the US-Russia negotiations were held Monday regarding a ceasefire proposal between Kiev and Moscow.

The separate US-Russia and US-Ukraine negotiations addressed technical issues, including the protection of energy facilities and critical infrastructure, the fate of separated Ukrainian children, and a partial ceasefire.

The US delegation discussed the Black Sea ceasefire and the end of strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh respectively, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.